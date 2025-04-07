Rui Hachimura Injury: Not playing Tuesday

Hachimura (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Oklahoma City, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Hachimura has played in seven of the Lakers' last nine games (including five starts) as he continues to work through a left knee injury, and over that span he has averaged 11.3 points and 3.9 rebounds across 27.9 minutes. He'll be held out of Tuesday's game but could be available for the second leg of the Lakers' back-to-back set Wednesday against the Mavericks. Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle), Dalton Knecht, Gabe Vincent (knee) and Jordan Goodwin are candidates to enter the Lakers' starting five due to Hachimura's absence.