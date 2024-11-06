Rui Hachimura Injury: Out sick Wednesday

Hachimura (illness) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Hachimura was initially doubtful but got upgraded to questionable a few hours before tipoff. Regardless, he'll miss his first game of the season and be joined on the sidelines by Anthony Davis (heel). In Hachimura's absence, Dalton Knecht could draw his first career start, while Cam Reddish and Gabe Vincent are also candidates for increased roles.