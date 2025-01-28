Fantasy Basketball
Rui Hachimura headshot

Rui Hachimura Injury: Probable for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 28, 2025

Hachimura (calf) is probable for Tuesday's game against the 76ers, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reports.

After two straight games on the shelf, Hachimura is expected to return to the lineup. That means Dorian Finney-Smith will likely move back to a reserve role for the Lakers. In his last 10 appearances, Hachimura produced averages of 11.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 three-pointers.

Rui Hachimura
Los Angeles Lakers
