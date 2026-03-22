Rui Hachimura Injury: Questionable for Monday
Hachimura is questionable to play Monday in Detroit due to soreness in his right calf.
If Hachimura can't play Monday, Jarred Vanderbilt would have the chance to get into the rotation, and Jake LaRavia could see a slight bump in minutes. Check back for official word on Hachimura closer to Monday's tipoff.
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