Rui Hachimura headshot

Rui Hachimura Injury: Questionable for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Hachimura is questionable to play Monday in Detroit due to soreness in his right calf.

If Hachimura can't play Monday, Jarred Vanderbilt would have the chance to get into the rotation, and Jake LaRavia could see a slight bump in minutes. Check back for official word on Hachimura closer to Monday's tipoff.

Rui Hachimura
Los Angeles Lakers
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