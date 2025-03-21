Fantasy Basketball
Rui Hachimura

Rui Hachimura Injury: Questionable for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Hachimura (knee) has been listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Bulls, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Hachimura has missed the last 12 games for the Lakers while nursing a left knee issue, but he might be able to return to the floor Saturday. The 26-year-old forward is having a solid season, averaging 13.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 50.6 percent from the floor and 41 percent from deep.

Rui Hachimura
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
