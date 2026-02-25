Rui Hachimura headshot

Rui Hachimura Injury: Questionable for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Hachimura is questionable for Thursday's game in Phoenix due to an illness.

Hachimura is feeling under the weather, and he could miss Thursday's game. If Hachimura is forced to the sidelines, that would open up minutes for Jake LaRavia and Jarred Vanderbilt.

Rui Hachimura
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rui Hachimura See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rui Hachimura See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 28
Author Image
Joe Mayo
28 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 26
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
30 days ago