Rui Hachimura Injury: Questionable for Thursday
Hachimura is questionable for Thursday's game in Phoenix due to an illness.
Hachimura is feeling under the weather, and he could miss Thursday's game. If Hachimura is forced to the sidelines, that would open up minutes for Jake LaRavia and Jarred Vanderbilt.
