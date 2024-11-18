Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Rui Hachimura headshot

Rui Hachimura Injury: Questionable for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 18, 2024

Hachimura (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Jazz, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reports.

Hachimura has missed the past three games for the Lakers and was unable to practice Monday. Coach J.J. Redick said he was hopeful to have Hachimura back at some point this week, and a return against the Timberwolves on Tuesday is still on the table. If Hachimura is able to go, it will be interesting to see what Redick does with the rotation, as Dalton Knecht has been red hot.

Rui Hachimura
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now