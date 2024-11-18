Rui Hachimura Injury: Questionable for Tuesday

Hachimura (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Jazz, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reports.

Hachimura has missed the past three games for the Lakers and was unable to practice Monday. Coach J.J. Redick said he was hopeful to have Hachimura back at some point this week, and a return against the Timberwolves on Tuesday is still on the table. If Hachimura is able to go, it will be interesting to see what Redick does with the rotation, as Dalton Knecht has been red hot.