Rui Hachimura Injury: Questionable to play Friday

Hachimura is questionable for Friday's game against the Spurs due to a right ankle sprain.

Hachimura is coming off one of his best performances of the season in Wednesday's win over the Grizzlies, where he contributed 19 points (6-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 36 minutes. The questionable tag suggests a decision regarding Hachimura's availability will be made closer to Friday's 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff. One of the Lakers' starting forwards, Hachimura is averaging 9.8 points and 5.0 rebounds across 33.8 minutes per game in five November contests.