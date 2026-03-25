Rui Hachimura headshot

Rui Hachimura Injury: Ruled out for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Hachimura (calf) will not play Wednesday against the Pacers.

Hachimura was previously considered questionable, but he'll miss his second straight contest and will be considered day-to-day moving forward. With Marcus Smart (ankle) also out, there will be plenty of minutes available for guys like Jake LaRavia and Luke Kennard.

Rui Hachimura
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rui Hachimura See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rui Hachimura See More
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, March 23
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, March 23
Rotowire Staff
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 23
Author Image
Joe Mayo
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 23
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, March 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, March 21
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
4 days ago