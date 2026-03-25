Rui Hachimura Injury: Ruled out for Wednesday
Hachimura (calf) will not play Wednesday against the Pacers.
Hachimura was previously considered questionable, but he'll miss his second straight contest and will be considered day-to-day moving forward. With Marcus Smart (ankle) also out, there will be plenty of minutes available for guys like Jake LaRavia and Luke Kennard.
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