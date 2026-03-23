Rui Hachimura headshot

Rui Hachimura Injury: Ruled out Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Hachimura is out is out for Monday's game against Detroit with right calf soreness.

Monday is Hachimura's first absence since the Feb. 28 win over the Warriors. His absence frees up some more playing time for Luke Kennard and Jake LaRavia on the wing versus the Pistons.

Rui Hachimura
Los Angeles Lakers
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