Rui Hachimura Injury: Ruled out Saturday

Hachimura (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Pelicans, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Hachimura will be sidelined for a third straight Saturday due to a sprained right ankle, and his next chance to play will be against the Jazz on Tuesday. With Cam Reddish (foot) also ruled out, rookie Dalton Knecht will likely be in the Lakers' starting lineup for a second straight game.