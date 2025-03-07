Rui Hachimura Injury: Ruled out vs. Boston

Hachimura (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Celtics, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.

Hachimura will miss a fifth straight game for the Lakers while dealing with a left knee issue. Dorian Finney-Smith has assumed the starting lineup in his absence, which will likely continue against the Celtics. Dalton Knecht and Jarred Vanderbilt also stand to see more time on the floor against Boston.