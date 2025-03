Hachimura (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Spurs, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Hachimura hasn't played since Feb. 27 and remains without a return timetable, though coach JJ Redick continues to describe Hachimura and LeBron James (groin) as day-to-day. Hachimura's next chance to suit up will come Wednesday against Denver.