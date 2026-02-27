Rui Hachimura Injury: Unlikely to play Saturday
Hachimura (illness) is listed as doubtful for Saturday's game against the Warriors, Dan Woike of The Athletic reports.
It looks like Hachimura will miss a second consecutive game while battling through an illness. Jake LaRavia and Luke Kennard would be in line for more minutes off the bench if Hachimura is indeed ruled out.
