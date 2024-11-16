Fantasy Basketball
Rui Hachimura Injury: Unlikey to play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 16, 2024

Hachimura (ankle) is now listed as doubtful for Saturday night's game against the Pelicans, Khobi Price of The Orange County Registeri reports.

Hachimura was initially listed as questionable for Saturday's game. However, it appears the 2019 first-round pick is set to miss a third straight game due to a sprained right ankle, which opens the door for Dalton Knecht to make his third start of the 2024-25 regular season.

