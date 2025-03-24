Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Rui Hachimura headshot

Rui Hachimura Injury: Upgraded to probable Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 24, 2025 at 2:46pm

Hachimura (knee) is listed as probable for Monday's game against Orlando, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Hachimura had missed 12 games due to left knee patellar tendinopathy before returning for Saturday's loss to the Bulls. He was initially listed as questionable for Monday's game, but the 2019 first-round pick appears to be on track to play in a second straight contest. Hachimura was limited to 18 minutes of playing time in Saturday's contest, and he's expected to operate under a minutes restriction while working on his conditioning.

Rui Hachimura
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now