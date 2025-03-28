Rui Hachimura News: Absent from injury report
Hachimura (knee) isn't listed on the injury report for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies.
After missing the second half of the Lakers' back-to-back in Thursday's loss to the Bulls, Hachimura is set to be available Saturday. The veteran forward has averaged 8.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 0.7 steals and 1.7 three-pointers in 23.3 minutes over three games since returning from an extended absence with a left knee injury, so he's still building up his workload and should continue to see his playing time rise going forward.
