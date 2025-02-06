Fantasy Basketball
Rui Hachimura News: Another double-digit scoring effort

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 6, 2025 at 11:10pm

Hachimura recorded 11 points (4-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds and three assists in 39 minutes during Thursday's 120-112 win over Golden State.

Hachimura has now tallied double-digit points in sixth straight games, and he has also accomplished this feat in nine of his last 10 outings. Over those 10 appearances, the veteran forward has averaged 15.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.9 threes in 31.3 minutes while shooting 41.3 percent from deep. That said, Hachimura's fantasy value could take a hit once Luka Doncic (calf) is in the fold, as Hachimura is set to be bumped back down to fourth in the pecking order when it comes the top scoring options in the Los Angeles offense.

