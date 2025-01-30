Fantasy Basketball
Rui Hachimura News: Available against Washington

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 30, 2025

Hachimura (calf) has been cleared to play against the Wizards, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Hachimura will be on the floor Thursday for the Lakers in Washington. The veteran forward is having a somewhat up-and-down season for Los Angeles as he's struggled with his consistency, averaging 12.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 49.2 percent from the floor.

Rui Hachimura
Los Angeles Lakers
