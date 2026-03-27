Rui Hachimura News: Available Friday
Hachimura (calf) is available for Friday's game against the Nets.
Hachimura is ready to end a three-game absence with right calf injury management, which should slightly eat into the playing time of Jake LaRavia at small forward. Across his past five appearances, Hachimura has averaged 5.8 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.4 steals in 20.4 minutes per game while shooting 54.2 percent from the field.
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