Rui Hachimura News: Available to play Wednesday

Hachimura (knee) is available for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Hachimura missed Tuesday's loss to the Thunder, but the forward should recover his regular role in the starting unit for this clash Wednesday. This means Dorian Finney-Smith would likely return to the bench. Hachimura has played in seven of the Lakers' last nine games (including five starts) as he continues to work through a left knee injury, averaging 11.3 points and 3.9 rebounds across 27.9 minutes per game in those contests.