Rui Hachimura headshot

Rui Hachimura News: Available with minutes restriction

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2025

Hachimura (knee) is available for Monday's game against Orlando, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Monday will mark Hachimura's second appearance following a 12-game absence with a knee issue, and head coach JJ Redick says the veteran forward will have a minutes restriction against the Magic, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports. Hachimura logged 18 minutes in Saturday's game against Chicago, so fantasy managers should expect a similar workload in this one.

Rui Hachimura
Los Angeles Lakers
