Rui Hachimura News: Back in starting lineup

Hachimura is in the Lakers' starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Nuggets, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

After missing the Lakers' last four games due to a left ankle sprain, Hachimura will return Saturday and supplant rookie Dalton Knecht from the starting lineup. Prior to the injury, Hachimura averaged 12.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists over 33.9 minutes per game.