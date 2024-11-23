Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Rui Hachimura headshot

Rui Hachimura News: Back in starting lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 23, 2024

Hachimura is in the Lakers' starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Nuggets, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

After missing the Lakers' last four games due to a left ankle sprain, Hachimura will return Saturday and supplant rookie Dalton Knecht from the starting lineup. Prior to the injury, Hachimura averaged 12.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists over 33.9 minutes per game.

Rui Hachimura
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now