Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Rui Hachimura headshot

Rui Hachimura News: Celebrates birthday with 24 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Hachimura had 24 points (8-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds and one steal over 33 minutes during Saturday's 124-117 victory over the Pacers.

The sixth-year forward celebrated his 27th birthday in style, setting a new season scoring high while dropping at least 20 points for the fourth time in the last five games, Hachimura has stepped up while the Lakers wait for Luka Doncic (calf) to make his debut with the team, and during that five-game stretch he's averaging 19.6 points, 5.2 boards, 2.8 threes and 1.4 assists.

Rui Hachimura
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now