Rui Hachimura News: Celebrates birthday with 24 points

Hachimura had 24 points (8-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds and one steal over 33 minutes during Saturday's 124-117 victory over the Pacers.

The sixth-year forward celebrated his 27th birthday in style, setting a new season scoring high while dropping at least 20 points for the fourth time in the last five games, Hachimura has stepped up while the Lakers wait for Luka Doncic (calf) to make his debut with the team, and during that five-game stretch he's averaging 19.6 points, 5.2 boards, 2.8 threes and 1.4 assists.