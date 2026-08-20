Rui Hachimura News: Clippers add depth at forward
The arrival of Max Strus creates another source of competition for Hachimura in Los Angeles.
Strus' ability to space the floor and function without the ball should make him an easy fit around the Clippers' primary creators, potentially costing Hachimura some opportunities depending on how the rotation shakes out. Hachimura can still carve out a significant role with his size and scoring ability, but the Clippers' depth makes a major fantasy breakout less likely.
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