Rui Hachimura headshot

Rui Hachimura News: Clippers add depth at forward

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 20, 2026 at 9:35am

The arrival of Max Strus creates another source of competition for Hachimura in Los Angeles.

Strus' ability to space the floor and function without the ball should make him an easy fit around the Clippers' primary creators, potentially costing Hachimura some opportunities depending on how the rotation shakes out. Hachimura can still carve out a significant role with his size and scoring ability, but the Clippers' depth makes a major fantasy breakout less likely.

Rui Hachimura
Los Angeles Clippers
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