Rui Hachimura News: Coming off bench Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Hachimura is not in the Lakers' starting lineup against the Clippers on Friday, Dan Woike of The Athletic reports.

Hachimura will slide to the bench for Friday's LA clash after Luka Doncic (hamstring) was cleared to return to action. Hachimura has started in each of the Lakers' last four games, with his last outing taking place Feb. 12 against the Mavericks, when he registered 21 points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal over 35 minutes.

Rui Hachimura
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
