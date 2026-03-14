Rui Hachimura headshot

Rui Hachimura News: Coming off bench Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Hachimura is not in the Lakers' starting lineup against the Nuggets on Saturday, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Hachimura has started in each of the Lakers' last four games, but he'll come off the bench Saturday due to the return of Marcus Smart. Hachimura has averaged 13.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 2.6 threes over 30.6 minutes per game over his last five outings.

Rui Hachimura
Los Angeles Lakers
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