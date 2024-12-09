Rui Hachimura News: Excellent in win Sunday

Hachimura chipped in 23 points (9-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one block and four steals across 39 minutes during Sunday's 107-98 win over the Trail Blazers.

Hachimura posted season-high marks in points and steals. Firmly entrenched in a starting role this season, Hachimura is trending in the right direction after scoring in double digits in his last five outings. He's averaged 14.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.8 assists per game in that span.