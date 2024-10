Hachimura ended Saturday's 131-127 victory over Sacramento with 18 points (5-13 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds and three assists across 37 minutes.

Hachimura was a great late-round option for fantasy managers, and he is paying huge dividends in LA's starting lineup. Although it's early in the season, he's blowing apart averages in previous seasons, sporting dramatic increases in points and rebounds.