Rui Hachimura News: Goes for 21 points in win

Hachimura racked up 21 points (8-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and two steals in 29 minutes during Monday's 132-113 victory over the Jazz.

Hachimura should be one of the biggest beneficiaries of the arrival of Luka Doncic, as he's going to get even more open looks on offense when sharing the floor with both the Slovenian and LeBron James (abdomen). Hachimura is going through a prolific stretch in recent weeks, notching at least 20 points in five of his last six games while averaging 19.8 points and 5.3 rebounds per game over that span.