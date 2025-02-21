Rui Hachimura News: Grabs 12 rebounds in victory

Hachimura contributed six points (3-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt), 12 rebounds, one assist and one block over 35 minutes during Thursday's 110-102 victory over Portland.

Hachimura drew the start with Luka Doncic (calf) on the sidelines, manning the off-guard spot, an atypical position for the 6-8 wingman. His usage in Thursday's victory further complicates speculation about the Lakers' first unit once Doncic and LeBron James are finally back on the court together. Since the team is thin up front, Hachimura's rebounding and scoring ability might be a necessary addition to the offensive formula, and that could curtail Austin Reaves' production.