Rui Hachimura headshot

Rui Hachimura News: Hits for 18 in Tuesday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 6, 2026 at 8:20am

Hachimura produced 18 points (7-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 37 minutes during Tuesday's 108-90 loss to the Thunder in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Even with Austin Reaves back in the starting five for the Lakers, it was Hachimura who gave LeBron James the most support on the offensive end of the court. Hachimura has scored in double digits in every game of the playoffs so far while draining multiple three-pointers in six of seven contests. During that stretch, he's averaged 16.1 points, 3.7 boards, 2.9 threes, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals in 38.3 minutes while shooting 54.2 percent from the floor and 57.1 percent from beyond the arc.

Rui Hachimura
Los Angeles Lakers
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