Rui Hachimura News: Hits for 25 in season-ending loss

Hachimura notched 25 points (9-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block in 43 minutes during Monday's 115-110 loss to Oklahoma City in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

It was Hachimura's best scoring effort of the playoffs, but it wasn't enough to keep the Lakers' season alive as they got swept out of the second round. The 28-year-old forward averaged 17.5 points, 4.0 boards, 3.3 threes, 1.7 assists and 1.5 combined steals and blocks over 10 games this postseason while shooting 54.9 percent from the floor and 56.9 percent from beyond the arc, a strong performance that should only boost his value on the open market as he heads into free agency.