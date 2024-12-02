Rui Hachimura News: Logs 13 points in win

Hachimura finished Sunday's 105-104 win over the Jazz with 13 points (5-11 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two steals in 40 minutes.

Hachimura is slowly working his way back into the groove, although he 's yet to post numbers that reflect results prior to his four-game absence. He logged 40 minutes during Sunday's win and should be given every opportunity to get back on track, though it may take another game or two to see more customary numbers.