Rui Hachimura News: Massive workload in win
Hachimura registered 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one steal over 40 minutes during Thursday's 142-130 win over Chicago.
Even though LeBron James returned to action, Hachimura logged a massive workload with the team missing a few players. Over his last seven games, he's averaging 10.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 2.1 three-pointers in 27.8 minutes per contest.
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