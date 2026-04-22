Rui Hachimura News: Massive workload in win
Hachimura had 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt), five rebounds and two assists in 43 minutes during Tuesday's 101-94 victory over Houston in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
Hachimura logged a considerable workload in the Game 2 win, although he didn't make a huge impact on the box score. Through two playoff games, he's averaging 13.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 42.5 minutes per contest.
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