Rui Hachimura headshot

Rui Hachimura News: Off injury report Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 1, 2026 at 1:14pm

Hachimura (illness) has been cleared to play in Sunday's game against the Kings.

Hachimura is officially off the injury report and will return to action after a two-game absence due to an illness. He has been a consistent presence in the Lakers' rotation this season, averaging 11.7 points and 3.4 rebounds in 29.5 minutes per game. The 28-year-old forward could see increased playing time Sunday if LeBron James (foot) is downgraded from questionable to out.

Rui Hachimura
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rui Hachimura See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rui Hachimura See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
Author Image
Dan Bruno
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 28
Author Image
Joe Mayo
32 days ago