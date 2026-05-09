Rui Hachimura headshot

Rui Hachimura News: Paces Lakers in Game 3 defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Hachimura logged 21 points (7-14 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal over 39 minutes during the Lakers' 131-108 loss to the Thunder on Saturday in Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Hachimura paced the Lakers with 16 of his team-high 21 points in the first half, though he went just 2-for-7 from the floor in the second. It was the second time in the playoffs that he connected on five three-pointers after failing to do so during the regular season. The Lakers enter Game 4 down 3-0 in the series, and a loss could be Hachimura's last outing with the team, as he'll enter the offseason an unrestricted free agent.

Rui Hachimura
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rui Hachimura See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rui Hachimura See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 7
Author Image
Joe Mayo
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 5
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 29
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 29
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
10 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 26
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
13 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 21
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
18 days ago