Rui Hachimura News: Paces Lakers in Game 3 defeat
Hachimura logged 21 points (7-14 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal over 39 minutes during the Lakers' 131-108 loss to the Thunder on Saturday in Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals.
Hachimura paced the Lakers with 16 of his team-high 21 points in the first half, though he went just 2-for-7 from the floor in the second. It was the second time in the playoffs that he connected on five three-pointers after failing to do so during the regular season. The Lakers enter Game 4 down 3-0 in the series, and a loss could be Hachimura's last outing with the team, as he'll enter the offseason an unrestricted free agent.
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