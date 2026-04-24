Rui Hachimura headshot

Rui Hachimura News: Pops for 22 points Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2026 at 9:49pm

Hachimura logged 22 points (8-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 44 minutes during Friday's 112-108 overtime victory over the Rockets in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Hachimura had his best game of the playoffs thus far, scoring 22 points and knocking down four triples. It's all hands on deck for the Lakers right now, with multiple role players stepping up on a nightly basis. Now with a 3-0 series lead, Los Angeles will look to wrap things up when the two teams meet again Sunday.

Rui Hachimura
Los Angeles Lakers
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