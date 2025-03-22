Fantasy Basketball
Rui Hachimura News: Ready to play vs. Chicago

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 22, 2025 at 6:23pm

Hachimura (knee) is available for Saturday's game against the Bulls, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Hachimura is set to return for the first time since Feb. 27, although head coach JJ Redick stated the forward will be on a minutes restriction that should hover around 20 to 24 minutes, according to Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet. Hachimura is averaging 13.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 0.8 steals per game across 50 starts this season.

