Rui Hachimura headshot

Rui Hachimura News: Removed from injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Hachimura (knee) has been cleared to play in Sunday's game against the Thunder, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

After missing Friday's game against the Pelicans due to managing a knee injury, Hachimura will be back on the floor for the Lakers on Sunday in Oklahoma City. The veteran forward has averaged 11.3 points and 3.3 rebounds per game since returning from a 12-game absence.

