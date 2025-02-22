Fantasy Basketball
Rui Hachimura headshot

Rui Hachimura News: Returns to Saturday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Hachimura (back) checked back in at the 6:07 mark of the fourth quarter in Saturday's game against the Nuggets, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.

Hachimura briefly left early in the fourth quarter of Saturday's game after appearing tweaking his back. He was evaluated by trainers in the locker room, but the injury doesn't appear to be severe enough for him to be sidelined for the rest of the contest.

Rui Hachimura
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
