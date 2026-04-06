Rui Hachimura headshot

Rui Hachimura News: Scores 21 points in loss Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Hachimura produced 21 points (9-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal across 39 minutes during Sunday's 134-128 loss to the Mavericks.

Hachimura moved into the starting lineup due to the absences of Luka Doncic (hamstring) and Austin Reaves (oblique), and he thrived with a 21-point performance -- his best scoring output since he delivered a 23-point output in a win over the Bulls on Jan. 26. Expect Hachimura to have a sizable role on offense in the final week of the regular season, and he should be a go-to option in the playoffs as well as long as Doncic and Reaves remain out. Reaves isn't expected back until early May at the earliest, while Doncic's timetable remains uncertain. Hachimura should enjoy a considerable uptick in his fantasy appeal as long as he stays in the first unit.

Rui Hachimura
Los Angeles Lakers
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