Rui Hachimura News: Scores eight points

Hachimura registered eight points (2-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block in 35 minutes during Monday's 115-103 loss to the Pistons.

This was a quiet night for Hachimura as his cold streak continues. He's now been held to single-digit points in three straight games. There is a chance that his usage could trend up, however, as Anthony Davis left Monday's game with an ankle injury and is considered day-to-day.