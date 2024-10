Hachimura ended Tuesday's 110-103 win over the Timberwolves with 18 points (7-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals in 35 minutes.

Hachimura picked up where he left off in the preseason and delivered another impressive line in the victory. Jarred Vanderbilt (foot) will return to action soon, but it's unlikely coach JJ Redick will adjust Hachimura's usage, especially at his current pace.