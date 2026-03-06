Rui Hachimura headshot

Rui Hachimura News: Starting sans James

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Hachimura will start against the Pacers on Friday, Trevor Lane of LakersNation.com reports.

With LeBron James (elbow/foot) unavailable for the second leg of this back-to-back set, Hachimura will return to the first unit. As a starter this season (31 games), the 28-year-old forward has averaged 12.9 points and 3.7 rebounds in 32.3 minutes per contest.

Rui Hachimura
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rui Hachimura See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rui Hachimura See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 1
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
Author Image
Dan Bruno
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
8 days ago