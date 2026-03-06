Rui Hachimura News: Starting sans James
Hachimura will start against the Pacers on Friday, Trevor Lane of LakersNation.com reports.
With LeBron James (elbow/foot) unavailable for the second leg of this back-to-back set, Hachimura will return to the first unit. As a starter this season (31 games), the 28-year-old forward has averaged 12.9 points and 3.7 rebounds in 32.3 minutes per contest.
