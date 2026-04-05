Rui Hachimura News: Starting versus Dallas

Hachimura will start in Sunday's game against Dallas, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

The Lakers are down Luka Doncic (hamstring) and Austin Reaves (oblique), so Hachimura will re-enter the starting lineup. The 28-year-old has started 36 times this season, averaging 12.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.2 blocks and 0.6 steals while shooting 45.3 percent from deep across 31.9 minutes.