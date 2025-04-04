Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Rui Hachimura headshot

Rui Hachimura News: Steps up with season-high 24 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Hachimura closed with 24 points (9-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and three assists over 34 minutes during Thursday's 123-116 loss to the Warriors.

Hachimura logged his fourth consecutive start in the loss, and the forward his gradually working his way back to full speed after missing 12 games with a knee injury. He wasn't on a minute restriction, so it's possible that he'll stay in the starting lineup for both games of next week''s back-to-back set.

Rui Hachimura
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now