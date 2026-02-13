Rui Hachimura headshot

Rui Hachimura News: Strikes for 21 in Thursday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 13, 2026 at 8:01am

Hachimura notched 21 points (9-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 35 minutes during Thursday's 124-104 win over Dallas.

Making his fourth straight start, Hachimura produced his best scoring effort since Jan. 26, when he dropped 23 points in Chicago. The 28-year-old forward heads into the All-Star break averaging 14.3 points, 3.3 boards, 2.3 threes, 1.3 assists and 0.8 steals during his starting stint, but he'll likely return to the bench when starters Deandre Ayton (knee) and Luka Doncic are cleared to get back on the court.

