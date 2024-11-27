Rui Hachimura News: Struggles in loss

Hachimura amassed seven points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across 23 minutes during Tuesday's 127-100 loss to the Suns.

Hachimura's two games since his return have fallen short of expectations. A return to his customary production may require some patience, as his ankle injury might still be a lingering issue. the Lakers went 3-1 during his absence, so the team can certainly afford to give him some additional days for rest and injury management.